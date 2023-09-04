News / Education / Board Exams / TN HSE Supplementary revaluation result 2023 for 1st, 2nd year today on dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSE Supplementary revaluation result 2023 for 1st, 2nd year today on dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023 09:33 AM IST

The list of candidates whose marks have changed will be notified on the website, TNDGE said.

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is going to announce re-total and revaluation results of HSE 1st and 2nd year Supplementary exams today, September 4. These results will be announced in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in.

TN HSE Supplementary revaluation result 2023 today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Such candidates can download their revised marks sheets using registration number and date of birth. Date of issuing original marks sheets and certigicates will be informed later, it aded.

How to check TN Supplementary revaluation results 2023

  1. Visit the official website of TN DGE at dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Go to results.
  3. Open the TN+ 2 supplementary revaluation results link.
  4. If required, key in your credentials and login.
  5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Check it and download the page.

