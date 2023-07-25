TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 date and time announced

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is going to announce results of the SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary Examination 2023 on July 26, 2023. Candidates will be able to check their marks online in the afternoon on dge.tn.gov.in. They can also visit tnresults.nic.in for the result link. TN SSLC 10th Supplementary result 2023 tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

To check TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023, board exam roll number and date of birth are required. Results of HSE or Plus Two Supplementary exam was announced yesterday, July 24.

The examination was held in June-July, 2023.

How to check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023

Go to dge.tn.gov.in. Now, open the results section. Open the link for SSLC Supplementary results. Submit your roll number and date of birth. Check and download your result.

TN SSLC Main exam result was announced in May. This year, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the exam and of them, 8,35,614 passed, taking the pass percentage to 91.39 per cent.