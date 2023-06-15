Home / Education / Board Exams / TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC, HSE +1 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC, HSE +1 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2023 04:32 PM IST

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC, HSE +1 will release on June 20, 2023 at dge.tn.gov.in.

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE TN will release TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 on June 20, 2023. The hall tickets will be released for HSE first year and SSLC supplementary examination. Candidates can download the admit cards through the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 releasing on June 20 at dge.tn.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

TN SSLC, HSE +1 supplementary examination will be conducted in June- July 2023. The Class 10 supplementary exam will begin on June 27 and will end on July 4, 2023. The Higher Secondary first year (+1) supplementary examination will begin on June 27 and will end on July 5, 2023.

TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on TN Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 for SSLC and HSE +1 link available under hall tickets link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details and download the admit card.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGE TN.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exams
board exams
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out