The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) will announce its Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary or HS) final exam results today, May 24. Students who have appeared for the two examinations can check their marks on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in. TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2024 live updates Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE Class 10th, 12th results releasing today(Sonu Mehta/HT file)

Results of Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be announced today.

" Tripura Board of Secondary Education president will declare results of Class 10, 12, Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim on next May 24 at 12 pm via a press conference at the TBSE office," said secretary of TBSE Dr. Dulal Dey.

The Tripura board Class 12 or HS and Class 10 or Madhyamik examinations were held in March. The TBSE 12th exams took place from March 1 to March 30 while the Class 10 exam was held from March 2 to 23.

Around 33, 000 Class 10 students and 23,700 students of Class 12 appeared for this year’s board examinations.

The exams were held at 69 centres and 144 venues for Class 10 board exams and another 60 centres and 98 venues for Class 12.

How to check TBSE Tripura board 10th, 12th results 2024

Go to tbseresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Open the Madhyamik (Class 10) or HS (Class 12) result download page, as needed.

Key in your login credentials.

Submit the details and check your marks.

Take a printour of the result page for future uses.

Last year,l 43,730 candidates appeared for the Tripura board Class 10 exams and 38,125 students appeared for the Class 12 final exams.





