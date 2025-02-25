Tripura board (TBSE) Class 10 exams begin with English paper

The Class 10 board examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) began with English papers on Tuesday. The examinations started at 12 PM at 145 venues under 68 centers in the state. The examinations started at 12 PM at 145 venues under 68 centers in the state.(ANI/Representative image)

According to TBSE, 29,668 candidates have enrolled for the Class 10 board examinations. There has been no report of untoward incidents during examinations so far.

The candidates would appear for Bangla, Kokborok, Hindi, or Mizo subjects on 28 February, Social Science on 4 March, Science on 8 March, Mathematics (one basic and another standard) on 13 March, and vocational subjects on 18 March.

The Class 12 board examinations commenced from 24 February with English paper at 60 centres.

A total of 21,506 Higher Secondary candidates have enrolled for the board examinations this year.

After English, the Class 12 candidates would appear for Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo on 27 February, Chemistry and Political Science on 1 March, Business Studies, Education and Physics on 3 March, Accountancy, Biology and History papers on 5 March, Mathematics and Philosophy papers on 7 March, Economics on 10 March, Psychology on 12 March, Geography on 14 March, Sanskrit, Arabic and Statistics on 17 March, Sociology on 19 March, Computer Science and Music on 21 March and vocational subject exams on 22 March.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha wished success to both the Class 12 and 10 candidates and wrote on his social media, " I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the candidates of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations this year. I wish success to everyone in this important stage of building their future".