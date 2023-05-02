Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Telangana 1st & 2nd year results
TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Telangana 1st & 2nd year results

board exams
Updated on May 02, 2023 08:49 PM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana 1st & 2nd year results will likely be announced before May 10. Follow this blog for latest updates on results.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will likely release TS Inter Result 2023 before May 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana 1st & 2nd year examination can check their results on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

TSBIE Controller of examination while speaking to Hindustan Times have said that the results for first year and second year will be announced before May 10. 

This year around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date, time, scorecard, pass percentage and other information. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2023 08:49 PM IST

    TS Inter result 2023: How to check

    Go to the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    On the homepage of TSBIE, search for “TS Inter 1st year result 2023” or “TS Inter 2nd year result 2023”

    Enter your registration number and other details

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results 2023 will be displayed

    Take print for future reference.

  • May 02, 2023 08:31 PM IST

    TS Inter result 2023: List of websites to check

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in 

    manabadi.co.in.

  • May 02, 2023 07:20 PM IST

    TSBIE Inter results: Details in marks memo 

    Following details are mentioned on TS Inter marks memo:

    Name of student

    Hall ticket number

    Total marks secured

    Result/grade

    Subject-wise marks and grade

  • May 02, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    TS Inter Result 2023: Where to check scores 

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    results.cgg.gov.in

    examresults.ts.nic.in

    manabadi.co.in (unofficial)

  • May 02, 2023 06:15 PM IST

    TS Inter 2nd year result 2023: Passing criteria 

    To pass TS Inter result, a student must score at least 35% marks in each subject. 

  • May 02, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    TS Inter 1st result year 2023: About re-verification

    After results are announced, students can apply for re-verification and re-counting of marks. The window will open soon after the results are declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  • May 02, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    TS Inter result: Results to be available on mobile app 

    The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

  • May 02, 2023 04:54 PM IST

    Telangana TS Inter Results 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of TSBIE.

    Click on result link and a new page will open.

    Click on TS Inter Results 2023 link available on the page for 1st year or 2nd year.

    Fill in the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 02, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    Telangana Intermediate results live: Results to release before May 10 

    Telangana Intermediate results 2023 will be announced before May 10, 2023.  Jayaprada, Controller of Examination, TSBIE while speaking to Hindustan Times confirmed that TS Inter Results 2023 will be announced before May 10. 

  • May 02, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    Telangana inter results 2023: Exam dates 

    TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. 

  • May 02, 2023 04:23 PM IST

    Telangana intermediate results 2023: List of websites 

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    results.cgg.gov.in

    examresults.ts.nic.in

  • May 02, 2023 04:18 PM IST

    Inter results 2023 TS: Date and Time 

    Inter results 2023 TS date and time have not been shared by TSBIE yet. According to a Board official, the results for first year and second year will likely be announced this week. 

tsbie board exam result

