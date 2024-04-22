 TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results releasing on April 24 at 11 am - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results releasing on April 24 at 11 am

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2024 09:15 AM IST

TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time have been announced. Check details here.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time. The TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year results will be announced on April 24, 2024 at 11 am. TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates

TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results releasing on April 24 at 11 am (HT Photo)
TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results releasing on April 24 at 11 am (HT Photo)

The Board official have confirmed the date and time of release of the results.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

All the candidates who have appeared for Telangana first year and second year examination can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The result link will also be available on results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in. The Class 11 and Class 12 result links can also be found at manabadi.co.in.

This year the Telanagana Intermediate examination for the first year started on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2024. The Board conducted the TS Inter examination for the second year from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The Telangana first-year and second-year examination was conducted in a single shift on all days for both classes—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon across the state at various exam centres. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Telangana Intermediate eamination in 2024.

All those candidates who have appeared for the eamination can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Click on TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results releasing on April 24 at 11 am
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On