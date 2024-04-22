Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time. The TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year results will be announced on April 24, 2024 at 11 am. TS Inter Results 2024 Live Updates TS Inter Result 2024 Date & Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results releasing on April 24 at 11 am (HT Photo)

The Board official have confirmed the date and time of release of the results.

All the candidates who have appeared for Telangana first year and second year examination can check the results on the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The result link will also be available on results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in. The Class 11 and Class 12 result links can also be found at manabadi.co.in.

This year the Telanagana Intermediate examination for the first year started on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2024. The Board conducted the TS Inter examination for the second year from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The Telangana first-year and second-year examination was conducted in a single shift on all days for both classes—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon across the state at various exam centres. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Telangana Intermediate eamination in 2024.

All those candidates who have appeared for the eamination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS Inter Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.