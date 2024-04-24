TS Inter Result 2024: How to check Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results on HT Portal

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced Telangana TS Inter Result 2024. The Telangana TSBIE 1st year, 2nd year results can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the HT Portal Education page apart from the official website. TS Inter Result 2024 Live Updates TS Inter Result 2024: How to check Telangana TSBIE results on HT Portal (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

This year Class 11, 12 results was announced by Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Principal Secretary of Government, Education Department, Telangana and Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, TSBIE in the Board’s premises.

Around 10 lakh students appeared in the Telangana Class 11 and 12 examinations. All the candidates who have appeared for TS Inter examination for the first year or second year can check their scores by following the steps given below.

TS Inter Result 2024: How to check Telangana TSBIE results on HT Portal

On the home page's top nav bar, click the Education link.

Go to the main page's nav bar and click on the Board test link.

A new page will appear, and candidates must click on the Telangana Board page link.

Go to the Telangana 1st year or Telangana 2nd year results page by clicking on the link (as required).

Fill in the required login information and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result and save the page.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.