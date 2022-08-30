TS Inter Supplementary result out on tsbie.cgg.gov.in; direct link, how to check

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared Telangana 2nd year Intermediate Supplementary exam results. Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in and check their results. TS Inter Supply results 2022 live updates.

TSBIE conducted Intermediate Supplementary exams from August 1 to 10, 2022 at exam centres across the state.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022 direct link

How to check TS Inter Supply results 2022

Go to the board website. Find and click on the TS Inter 2nd year supplementary result link. Enter your login details. Download marks memo.

According to the official notice, TSBIE only announced TS Inter second year Supplementary results, and not for first year. This has been done to ensure students can participate in the ongoing EAMCET counselling process.

Previously, TSBIE had announced regular results of TS Inter exam. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 stood at 67.16%.

For TS Inter 2nd year regular exam, a total of 4,42,895 candidates had appeared and 2,97,458 students had passed the exam.