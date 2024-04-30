UBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Priyanshi Rawat tops Uttarakhand class 10 exam
The UBSE has released the Uttarakhand Class 10 exams today. Check who topped the class 10 examination here.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 10 Board exam results on April 30, 2024. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can check the UBSE results for Class 10th exams on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. UBSE Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education officials held a press conference to announce the UBSE Class 10 results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the Class 10th results.
The pass percentage of the UBSE 10th examination as announced by the officials is 89.14 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 85.59 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 92.54 percent. Candidate Priyanshi Rawat topped Uttarakhand Class 10 results with a score of 500 out of 500.
The Board conducted exams from February 27, 2024, and continued till March 16, 2024. The examination on most of the days for Class 12 was conducted from 9.45 am to 1 pm.
Steps to download UBSE Class 10th Result 2024
Go to the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in
Open the UBSE Class 10th result link on the home page
Furnish your credentials and submit
Check your result
Download your results and keep a printout for further needs
