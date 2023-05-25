Home / Education / Board Exams / UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 out, direct link here

UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 11:44 AM IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) 10th, 12th Results 2023 declared. The direct link is given below.

Uttarakhand Board of School Education announced the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. The results were announced at 11 am. Candidates can check their Uttrakhand Board class 10th and 12th results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The UK Board class 10th and 12th results is available on the Hindustan Times also. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

UK BOARD class 10th and 12th direct link

UK Board class 10th and 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Uttarakhand 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future use.

The Uttarakhand Board High School and Intermediate Examinations were held this year from March 16 to April 6. The total number of candidates who took the class 10 and 12 exams was 2,59,437. In total, 127324 students took the intermediate examinations, while 132115 students took the high school exams.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
