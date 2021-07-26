UP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10th high school result soon

The UP Board class 10 result is expected to be declared soon at upresults.nic.in. As per an order from the Supreme Court, the Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be released on or before July 31.

The UP board class 10 result will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.

CBSE class 10 students in the state will receive the result on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in.