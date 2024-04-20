 UP Board 12th Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results declared - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
UP Board 12th Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results declared

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 20, 2024 02:07 PM IST

UP Board 12th Result 2024 declared. Check Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results details here.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 12th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in. UP 12th Board Result 2024 Live Updates

UP Board 12th Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results declared (File photo)
UP Board 12th Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results declared (File photo)

A total of 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the intermediate board examination in the state. UPMSP had appointed 52,295 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.24 crore answer sheets of Class 12.

UP Board 12th Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in
  • Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed
  • Check the results and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 , at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 12th Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 12th results declared
