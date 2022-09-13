Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How to check UPMSP results

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How to check UPMSP results

board exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:46 AM IST

UPMSP UP board Class 10, 12 Compartment examination results 2022 have been declared on upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How to check UPMSP results
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How to check UPMSP results
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared results of Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment and Improvement examinations. UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022 can be checked on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in. Direct links and steps are given below.

UPMSP conducted improvement and compartment exams for high school and intermediate classes on August 27 (Saturday). While the High School improvement/compartment exam was held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the Intermediate compartment examination was held in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Class 10th result 2022 direct link

UP Board 12th Compartment result 2022

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022

  1. Go to upmsp.edu.in
  2. On the home page, find and click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment/Improvement examination result.
  3. Enter your roll number and other required details.
  4. Submit and check result.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board upmsp up board result + 1 more
up board upmsp up board result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out