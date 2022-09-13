UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How to check UPMSP results

UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared results of Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment and Improvement examinations. UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022 can be checked on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in. Direct links and steps are given below.

UPMSP conducted improvement and compartment exams for high school and intermediate classes on August 27 (Saturday). While the High School improvement/compartment exam was held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the Intermediate compartment examination was held in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board Class 10th result 2022 direct link

UP Board 12th Compartment result 2022

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results 2022

Go to upmsp.edu.in On the home page, find and click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment/Improvement examination result. Enter your roll number and other required details. Submit and check result.