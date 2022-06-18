UP Board class 10th result out Prince Patel Tops the class 10 examination

UPMSP UP board Class 10th, 12th results have been declared. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the on the board websites, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, of whom 47,75,749 students appeared for the exams.

This year Prince Patel of Anubhav Inter College Murlipur Kanpur has topped the UP Board class 10th exam with a score of 586 out of top 600. Second position was shared by Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur Nagar. Both females received 585 points out of a possible 600.

Aniket Sharma of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Tirwa of Kannauj district with 97.33% bagged the third position.

Last year a total of 6,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.

Due to the increase in the second wave of COVID19 across the country, the state government cancelled the Class 10 exams. The Board later provided the Class 10 evaluation criteria. The final results will be decided based on the average of their class 9 and class 10 pre-board exam marks, according to the assessment criteria.