UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: UPMSP Inter result out, 85.33% students pass

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UP Board Class 12 Result 2022. UPMSP Intermediate result have been announced by the Board officials today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage this year is 85.33 percent. The boys pass percentage is 81.21% and girls pass percentage is 90.15%.

This year, Class 12 board examinations was conducted from March 24 to April 13, 2022. A total of 24,11,035 candidates had registered for Class 12 board examination out of which 22,50,742 candidates had appeared for the examination. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates

Direct link to check UP 12th Result on HT Portal

UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPMSP.