UP board Class 12th Results 2022: How check UPMSP Inter result at HT Portal

board exams

  • Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 on June 18.
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 10:54 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the UP Board 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. Once the result is announced it will be available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Apart form the official website the result is available on the HT Portal.

This year, 51,92,689 students enrolled for UP board Class 10, 12 examinations, and 47,75,749 of them took the tests.

This year a total of 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Intermediate or Class 12 board exams.

Check UP Board Intermediate result at HT Portal

UP Board 12th Result 2022: How to check result at HT Portal

Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

Click on UP board link available on the page

Select the class for which you want to check scores Enter your name, email, mobile number, roll number, and location

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Topics
up board up board result
Saturday, June 18, 2022
