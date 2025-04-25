UP Board Matric Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th result declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

UP Board Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared class 10th results today April 25, 2025 through a press conference held by the Department of Education, Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj. UP Board 10th Result Live Updates UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10th result declared, direct link here

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on Digilocker.

The results for the matric examination can also be checked on the HT Portal education page in addition to the official website.

The Board announced the overall passing percentage, toppers list, district-wise stats, etc., along with the result. Students who appeared for the Board exam can access their Mark Sheets by entering their roll number and school code on the official result portal at upmsp.edu.in.

Alternatively, class 10th results can also be checked on the UP Board Exam Portal hosted on Hindustan Times, candidates registered on HT portal will be able to see it.

UP Board Matric Results 2025: Steps to check class 10th result

Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in. Open the results section. Click on the Class 10th or 12th results 2025. Enter login details like Roll number, school code etc. Submit and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

The UP Board class 10th examination commenced on February 24, 2025 and ended on March 12, 2025 continuing for 13 days. The exam occurred in two shifts, the first shift started at 8.30 AM and continued until 11.45 AM, while the second shift started from 2.00 PM and ended at 5.15 PM.

Those students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks have to appear for compartmental exams, which will be scheduled later by the Board.

The board exams were conducted at 8140 centres across the state. As per the official data over 54 lakh students have appeared for the examination. 27,32,216 students appeared for the class 10 exams, while 27,05,017 students appeared for the class 12 exams.