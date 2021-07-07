UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP Board Result 2021. The result is expected to release by July 15, 2021. The Class 10, 12 result will be announced by the Parishad and will be available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

The Parishad has already released the assessment criteria for Class 10, 12 this year after the examinations were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. As per the assessment criteria, the marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. For class 10, the final marks will be determined on the basis of the average of their class 9 marks and pre-board exam marks of class 10.

Students who have registered themselves for the exam can check the list of websites given below to check the result when it is declared.

UP Board Result 2021: List of websites

This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students. Both Class 10, 12 students will be allowed to appear for the exams of either one subject or all subject in the next intermediate exam to improve their scores if they are not satisfied with their marks.



