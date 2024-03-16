UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP to begin Class 10, 12 evaluation process today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will begin the UP Board Result 2024 evaluation process on March 16, 2024. The Class 10, 12 evaluation process will be conducted by the evaluators from March 16 to March 31, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT file)

The evaluation process will be conducted in 13 working days. However, the evaluation work will not be conducted between March 24 to March 26, 2024, in view of Holi festival.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and 52,295 examiners for the 12th 1.25 crore answer sheets. Further, the Board has set up 131 evaluation centres for evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets and 116 evaluation centres for evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets in the state.

The evaluation of answer sheets of both high school and intermediate will be completed at 13 mixed evaluation centres. Out of the total 260 evaluation centres, 83 centres are of government and 177 centres are non-government aided secondary schools.

UPMSP conducted UP Board Class 10, and 12 board examination in from February 22 to March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations is conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. This year a total of 29,47,311 candidates have registered for Class 10 board examination and 25,77,997 for intermediate. The total number of registered candidates was 55,25,308.