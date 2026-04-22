Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP Board Result 2026 Date, Time. Candidates who have appeared for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 examination can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result 2026 Date, Time: UPMSP 10th, 12th results releasing tomorrow at 4 pm (HT file)

As per Live Hindustan report, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be announced tomorrow, April 23 at 4 pm.

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This year, the UP Board exam for Class 10, 12 commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state.

A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students.

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UP Board Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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In 2025, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results were announced on April 25. The exams was held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 90.11 percent and Class 12 is 81.15 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.