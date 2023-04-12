UP Board Results 2023 Live: Updates on UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results
UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP will announce High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) results on results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
UPMSP UP Board Results 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will publish Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results on official websites, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The date and time for UP board results are expected to be announced soon.
Evaluation work of answer sheets was completed on March 31 and currently, tabulation of marks is underway.
The board will hold a press conference to formally announce results. After the press conference is over, result links will be activated on the official websites.
UP board Class 10, 12 exams were held between February 16 and March 4. Over 56 lakh students had registered for High School and Intermediate final exams this year.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 12, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Where to check UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2023
When announced, UP board Class 10th and 12th results can be checked on results.upmsp.edu.in and on upresults.nic.in.