The results of Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board 2023 were declared on Thursday. The Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary), Alim (Senior Secondary), Qamil and Fazil examination year-2023, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board were organised at 539 centres A total of 1,69,796 candidates appeared in the examination , out of which 1,09,527 candidates passed. Among the passed candidates, 54,481 are boys and 55046 are girls. In this way a total of 84.48% students have passed the Madrasa Board examinations. UP Madrasa Board Result 2023 declared, 84.48% students pass

In the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary Arabic/Persian) examination, Mohammad Nazil of Madrasa Talimul Jadid Noorkhanpur, Bhadohi secured first position in the state, Mohammad Moin of Madrasa Jamia Zikra district Sitapur got second position and Mohammad Irfan,of Madrasa Jamia Zikra district Sitapur bagged third position.

A total of 101182 students appeared in the Munshi/Maulvi exam, out of which 79.21% passed , in this way a total number of 70687 students passed.

As many 29496 students appeared in the Alim exam, out of which 23888 passed in this way 88.58 percent of students passed. 8120 candidates appeared in Qamil, against which 7513 passed, which comes to a percentage of 91.2 %. As many as 4420 students appeared in Fazil, out of which 4129 passed, In this way 95.31 percent of students passed.

In the Alim (Senior Secondary Arabic/Persian) examination, Chandni Bano of Madrasa Usman Ahmed Public School, district Farrukhabad, was topper , Sadiya Fatima, of Madrasa Allama Fazle Haq Khairabadi Memorial, Khairabad district, Sitapur, secured the second position and Mohammad Uzair, of Madrasa Allama Fazle Haq Khairabadi Memorial, Khairabad, district Sitapur secured the third position.

In the Qamil exam Ruqaiya Baby,of Madrasa Majharul Uloom Varanasi came first, Hadiya Khatoon, of Madrasa Jamia Zikra Niswan, district Sitapur, second and Mohd Hussail of Madrasa Darsgah Aliya Islamia Sharif Moradabad was third.

In the Fazil exam Farha Naz of Madrasa Siddiquia Niswan School District Kanpur Nagar secured the first position, Warisha Naz of Madrasa Siddiquia Niswan School District Kanpur Nagar secured the second position and Waseem Ahmed of , Madrasa Darul Huda Yusufpur District Siddharthnagar bagged the third position in the examination.

Chairman UP Madrasa Education Board Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said , “ I congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them best of Lucknow for future ,I want them to fulfill the wish of PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath who want Quran in one hand and laptop in other hand.”

He said, “ The basic policy of our government is “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Saath Sabka Prayas”. The Madrasa are not modernising themselves to compete with other top schools. UP Madrassa Education Council's Madrassa e-learning app (Dums.) has been launched and the goal of the central and state government is to provide traditional education in madrassas as well as modern education in a scientific way, so that madrassa students can join the mainstream. Keeping this in mind, continuous efforts are being made to link Madrasa education with new technology and courses. Education of modern subjects is being promoted. The government is continuously working for the empowerment of minority community students.”

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said , “ We are continuously working for the welfare of minorities. We are completely serious about the betterment of Madrassa education and are continuously taking necessary steps. The Madrasa Board exams were successfully conducted in a copy-free, transparent manner at 539 examination centers in the state. Webcasting of all the examination centers was also done at the headquarter level.”

