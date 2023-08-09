Home / Education / Board Exams / UPMSP announces UP board 10th, 12th Compartment, Improvement results, steps to check

UPMSP announces UP board 10th, 12th Compartment, Improvement results, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 09, 2023 02:52 PM IST

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2023: Scores of these exams can be checked on the board website, upmsp.edu.in.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced results of High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment/Improvement examinations. Scores of these exams can be checked on the board website, upmsp.edu.in.

For UP board High School or Class 10, a total of 18,400 regular and private candidates had registered. Of them, 16,783 candidates appeared and all of them passed the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 100 per cent.

For Intermediate or Class 12, as many as 26,269 regular and private students registered, 25,191 appeared and 23,007 qualified in the test. In Class 12, the overall pass percentage stands at 91.33 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls (93.23 per cent) is better than that of boys – 89.81 per cent.

How to check UPMSP UP board Class 10th, 12th Compartment result 2023

  1. Go to upmsp.edu.in.
  2. Go to the results section.
  3. Open the High School or Improvement result 2023 link.
  4. Select the district, enter roll number and school code, login.
  5. Check your result.

