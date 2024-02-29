UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 10th Science, 12th Biology, Maths papers today

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is holding Class 10 or High School Science and Class 12 or Intermediate Arabic, French and Accountancy papers between 8:30 and 11:45 am today, February 29. Class 10 Agriculture and Class 12 Biology, Mathematics exams will take place in the second shift, between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. ...Read More

UP Board Class 10th and 12th final examinations started on February 22. Exams for both classes will end on March 2. Over 55 lakh students are appearing in these exams.

Admit cards for the UP board exam 2024 were issued to students through their schools. This document will be required on all exam days for verification of identity and attendance.

Follow this live blog for UP board Class 10 and 12 paper analysis and other updates.