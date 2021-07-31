Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 Live: UK Board class 10, 12 marks today

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and Class 12 results today. The result will be released on the official website of the UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 will be available at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/.

Students can check the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 using their roll number and date of birth.

The Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 has been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as board exams have not been held this year due to the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19.

With the announcement of the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021, only CBSE 10th students in the state will await for the result. CBSE 12th result was declared on July 30, in which 99.37% students have passed.



