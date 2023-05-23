Uttarakhand Board class 10th and 12th result: UBSE 10th & 12th result on May 25

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will announce the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. The result will be announced at 11 am. Candidates can check their Uttrakhand Board class 10th and 12th results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. UK Board class 10th and 12th result on May 25(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

This year the Uttrakhand Board High School and intermediate examinations started on March 16 and ended on April 6. A total of 2,59,437 candidates appeared for the class 10th and 12th exams. A total of 132115 students appeared in high school exams and 127324 students appeared in the intermediate exams.

UK Board result: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the UBSE official website, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the result link

Step 3: Fill in the details

Step 4: The result will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the print for future reference.