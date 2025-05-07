West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WB Class 12 Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE HS 12th Result LIVE Updates WB Class 12 Result 2025: WBCHSE West Bengal HS results declared, details here

Candidates can also check the WB HS Result 2025 on Digilocker's official website at results.digilocker.gov.in. The West Bengal HS results can also be checked at the HT Portal. The West Bengal Class 12 results can be downloaded from the official websites from 2 pm on May 7, 2025.

The West Bengal Class 12 results was announced via the press conference. The press conference was held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091.

Along with the results, the pass percentage, toppers and other details have along with results.

WB Class 12 Result 2025: How to check

To check the West Bengal Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WBCHSE HS Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed among the concerned institutions from the enclosed 55 distribution centres all over the West Bengal on May 8, 2025 at 10 am. The Head of the Institutions/ Teacher-in-Charges can distribute the mark sheets and certificates, collected from the distribution centres among their students on the same day on May 8, 2025 positively.