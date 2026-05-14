West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, has declared WB HS Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of WB Results at result.wb.gov.in. The result link is also available on HT Portal. WBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live Updates WB HS Result 2026: WBCHSE Class 12 results declared at result.wb.gov.in, direct link here

The WBCHSE 12th results were announced at the press conference held by the Board officials. The press conference was held at 10.30 am at Board's office. Along with the results, the Board has also announced the pass percentage, toppers names and other details.

Direct link to check WB HS Result 2026

WB HS Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WB results at result.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, commenced the WB HS Exam 2026 on February 12, 2026 and concluded on February 27, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.