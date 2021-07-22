WBCHSE HS Result 2021 Declared: West Bengal Board 12th Result declared

WBCHSE HS Result 2021 Declared by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on July 22, 2021. West Bengal Board 12th Result was announced at 3 pm and the result link was activated for students to check at 4 pm. Candidates who have registered for Class 12 exams can check the result on the official site of WB results on wbresults.nic.in.

All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorized representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on July 23, 2021.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

This year 8.5 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. All these candidates can check their results by entering the roll number and date of birth in the direct link given below.

The exams for Class 12 were cancelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 7 due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The evaluation criteria were released by the Board later. As per the evaluation criteria, the highest marks in four of the seven subjects the candidate secured in the 2019 Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual tests. With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.