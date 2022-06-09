Home / Education / Board Exams / WBCHSE HS Results 2022: West Bengal 12th result on June 10 at wbchse.nic.in
WBCHSE HS Results 2022: West Bengal 12th result on June 10 at wbchse.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Results 2022 has been declared on June 10, 2022. West Bengal 12th result is available on wbchse.nic.in. 
WBCHSE HS Results 2022: West Bengal 12th result on June 10 at wbchse.nic.in
WBCHSE HS Results 2022: West Bengal 12th result on June 10 at wbchse.nic.in(HT File)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WBCHSE HS Results 2022 on June 10, 2022.  Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in. 

Apart from the official website, the result for Class 12 can also be checked on wbresults.nic.in. As per the official notice, the students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022. The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, vidyasagar Bhavan of the council.

Direct link to check West Bengal 12th results on HT portal

This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students have registered for the examination this year. 

In 2021, the West Bengal Class 12 result was announced on July 22. A total of 819202 students had appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage is 97.69%. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of WBCHSE. 

wbchse board exam result
