e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Board, semester exams in Jammu- Kashmir in October end

Khan directed the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) chairperson Veena Pandita to work out a detailed schedule for the smooth conduct of board examinations.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspodndent
HT Correspodndent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir: Teachers enter school in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir: Teachers enter school in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
         

The government in J&K will conduct board and college semester examinations from the last week of October even though students have not attended classes for the past two months since the Centre revoked state’s special status and split the region into two UTs on August 5.

Governor’s advisor Farooq Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the annual examinations of Classes 10 and 12 in Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu division. Another advisor to governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganai in a separate meeting of higher education asked the authorities to ensure the conduct of all ensuing university examinations before the onset of winters to save the academic year of students.

Khan directed the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) chairperson Veena Pandita to work out a detailed schedule for the smooth conduct of board examinations.

“The chairperson informed that the examinations for Classes 10 and 12th classes are likely to start from the last week of October,” a government spokesman said.

The officials said that Section 144 barring assembly of people will be imposed around all examination centres. “Adequate deployment of police personnel shall be made to avoid public interference in order to uphold the sanctity of the examinations. The police department shall also ensure facility of communication and transmission of urgent messages during the course of examinations,” the spokesman said. Schools, colleges and universities were closed on August 5 as the government imposed restrictions on movement of people and blocked phone calls and internet when the special status of J&K was revoked and the region split into two union territories. So far the government’s attempts to open schools, colleges and universities have not succeeded in getting students to attend classes.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 16:36 IST

tags
top news
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Welcome to India, tweets PM Modi as Prez Xi lands to red-carpet welcome
Oct 11, 2019 15:17 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019
Oct 11, 2019 16:13 IST
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Ranbaxy ex-promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh sent to 4-day police custody
Oct 11, 2019 15:18 IST
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Oct 11, 2019 12:47 IST
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘poor’ category, could worsen
Oct 11, 2019 15:38 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Modi-Xi meet: Indian Navy deploys warships at Mamallapuram seashore
Oct 11, 2019 11:37 IST
trending topics
PM ModiBulandshahrHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanBigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written UpdatesDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News