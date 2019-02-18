Boards 2019: Bihar Board expells 432 candidates for cheating with 26 Munna Bhai in intermediate exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has expelled 432 candidates in 10 days from February 6 to 16, 2019 for using unfair means during the board exams. Out of thr 432, 26 were impersonators, popularly called ‘Munna Bhai’ . Intermediate Board exams were conducted between February 6 and 16.

Despite adopting various strict measures, Bihar Board is still witnessing such cases. BSEB has introduced two-level frisking of candidates before entering the exam hall and has banned shoes and socks to avoid cheating.

Over 13 lakh students have registered for Class 12 Board examination this year and around 16 lakh have registered themselves for Class 10 Board exams commencing from February 21. Class 12 Board examination concluded on February 16, 2019. Class 10 Board examination will conclude on February 28, 2019.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 20:16 IST