Bihar Board 2019: Matric exams from February 21, shoes banned, OMR sheet changed, check important instructions here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the matriculation examinations (Class 10) from February 21 at 1418 exam centres across Bihar. A total of 16, 60, 609 candidateshave filled the form to appear in the exam. The exam will begin with English paper on February 21.

Out of the 16 lakh candiates, 8 lakh 42 thousand 888 candidates including 4, 28, 273 girls and 4,14, 615 boys will appear in the first shift exam while the other 8 lakh 17 thousand 721 candidates including 4, 08, 802 girls and 4, 08, 919 boys will take the exam in the second shift.

In the state capital Patna, there are 74 exam cetres. Over 76 thousand candidates will appear in the Bihar Board matric exam from Patna centre.

Candidates should enter latest by 10 minutes before the commencement of exam. Candidates for first sitting exam will have to enter before 09:20 am as the exam starts at 9: 30 am while the second sitting candidates will have to enter before 1:35 pm at the latest as the exam will commence from 1: 45 pm.

Don’t forget your Admit Card

Admit card is a must to enter the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without their admit card. Candidates should only carry pens and their admit card to the exam centre. Also, candidates should carry only admit card and pens with them inside the exam hall.

Shoes banned

Following the last year trend, Bihar board has again banned shoes and socks for the candidates. The candidates should reach the exam centre in slippers or open sandals.

Changes in OMR sheet

Candidates will not have the trouble of filling the circles in the OMR sheet. From this year, the OMR sheets will have the name of candidates, roll code, roll number , subject code and date of exam will be printed. Candidates will, however, have to fill the circles for the answers.

Important Instructions for invigilators

Invigilators should ensure that no candidate entering in the exam hall is carrying cheats, books, guides or any electronic device. Candidates will go through two-stage frisking, one at the main gate while the other before entering the exam room.

Invigilator will have to sign a declaration form after checkign the candidates ensuring that no candidate was found carrying any kind of cheats, devices or books during frisking.

In-charge and invigilators should make sure that they inform the candidates about the changed OMR sheets and how to use it.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 11:57 IST