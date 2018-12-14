BPSC 2018 Prelims on December 16: Here’s some tips for last minute preparation

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct its 64th prelims examination on December 16,Sunday. Over 5 lakh aspirants will appear for the BPSC PT exam on Sunday at 808 centres across Bihar including 93 centres in the state capital Patna. BPSC, the highest recruiting body in Bihar will recruit for 1400 vacancies in the state, this year.

If you are one of the 5 lakh aspirants who will take the 64th BPSC prelims on Sunday, here are some tips and things to keep in mind before you take the exam, given by Dr M Rahman of Rahman’s Gurukool in Patna.

Tips to brush-up your knowledge

Revise your notes: Last few days are meant for revision only. The notes containing all important topics and highlighted points should be fresh in your mind. Revise as much as you can.

Practice set: Practice sets will also help you in revision. The types and angles of questions asked in the mock tests help you to get a clear picture on how the questions can be. There are a number of practice sets available in the market and online as well. But always go for a reputed brand of publisher for mock tests.

Don’t read books: Yes you heard it right. Don’t buy any new book. New books can only confuse you with what you have read earlier and what is given in the new one.

Current affairs: Always be updated of what is happening around you. Keep reading newspapers and current affairs related to Bihar. Any major development of the state can be in the questions. Also, all major national developments of last few months are also important.

Previous year questions: Take a look at questions asked in BPSC prelims exam of last few years. Practising last 15 years’ questions for sections like general science, history, political science are still relevant.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

Take proper sleep: Burning the midnight oil won’t help if you are trying to cover your syllabus in just two nights. Stick to what you have already read and revise. At night, the most important thing is to sleep. Take proper 6-8 hours sleep before the exam.

Keep all important documents: The most important thing is to carry your admit card, ID proof and other documents that are asked to bring to the exam hall. Also, don’t forget your pens.

