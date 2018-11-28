onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC prelims admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday issued the admit card for 64th Combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website. The examination will be held on December 16, 2018 between 12 noon to 2pm at 808 examination centres in 35 district headquarters of the state. There will 150 questions from General studies in the examination.

BPSC prelims admit card 2018: Steps to download

1) Visit BPSC’s official website for online registration at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

2) Login with your user name and password

3) Click on ‘PT admit card download’ on the new page that opens and download

4) Print the admit card on a Letter Page Size

5) The admit card will be provided in 2 pages

6) One page will contain the details of the examination while the other page will have instructions to the candidates

7) Save admit card on the computer too.

Candidates must bring the admit card to the examination centre. The admit card will be available for download until December 14, 2018. However, candidates should download the admit card at the earliest and should not wait for the last moment.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:18 IST