BPSC 63rd Final Result: Shriyansh Tiwari tops exam, Anurag secures second rank

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:46 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the final result for the 63rd Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) on Monday.

The Commission conducted interviews for 924 shortlisted candidates from August 27, 2019 to September 15, 2019 in which 824 candidates appeared. Out of them, 355 candidates have qualified the 63rd Combined Competitive Exam based on marks scored in the main examination and personal interview.

Shriyansh Tiwari secured the 1st position in the merit list. He has been selected for Bihar Administrative Service. Anurag Kumar, second in the topper's list has been selected for Bihar Police Services and Meraj Jamil, who stood third in the merit list, has also been selected for Bihar Administrative Service. Sunidhi stood topper among the eves securing the fourth rank and was subsequently selected for the Bihar Administrative Services.

BPSC officials said that the list of all the selected candidates is available on the commission's official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The mark sheets for all the candidates will be released under Marksheet Tab on the official website.

The result notification also carries details of 17 candidates who were rejected or whose candidature was cancelled on various grounds like verification failure of required certificates.

The cut off marks for unreserved category was 504 for written exam and 588 for final exam and for unreserved female category it was 494 for written exam and 575 for final exam.

A total of 31 candidates are selected for Bihar Administrative Service, 06 for Bihar police service (deputy superintendent of police), 123 for Bihar finance service (commercial tax officer), 3 for employment officer, 09 for jail superintendent, 16 for sub registrar/joint sub registrar, 11 for labour superintendent, 1 for assistant registrar, 19 for revenue officer, 13 for excise inspector and 123 for labour enforcement officer.

