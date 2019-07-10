BPSC 65th Civil Services: Application begins today. Follow these steps to apply, direct link here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started taking online applications for the 65th civil services exam. BPSC on July 4 had announced 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested aspirants can apply for the posts online from July 10 to 24, 2019. The link to apply has been activated. Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home Important dates: The online registration process will begin from July 10 and will end on July 24. Last date to deposit application fee is July 30. After the registration process is completed and application fee is deposited, applicants will have to apply for the posts before August 6, 2019.Application fee:The application fee for unreserved category applicants is Rs 600 while for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 150. Eligibility: Applicant must have passed graduation from any recognised university.Here is the direct link to check BPSC 65th Civil Services notification.How to apply online for 65th BPSC CSE:Step 1: RegisterVisit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the left tab, click on ‘Apply Online’You will be redirected to a new pageOr directly visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home Register yourself by providing the required details, phone number and email IDYou will get a registration IDStep-2: Pay application feeBefore you apply for the posts you will have to pay the application feeYou can pay it online through net banking or debit/credit cards or offline through bank challansYou will get a payment receiptStep -3: Apply onlineThe link to apply will be activated for you only a day after you pay the feeLogin using your registration number and password sent on your registered email IDAn online form will appearProvide all the required details correctlyUpload your photograph and signature in image format and submitYou will get a confirmation email after your application will be submitted successfully