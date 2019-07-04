BPSC 65th Civil Services exam notification released, application for 434 vacancies begins on July 10, check full details here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.

The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on Thursday, July 4, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Important dates:

The online registration process will begin from July 10 and will end on July 24. Last date to deposit application fee is July 30.

After the registration process is completed and application fee is deposited, applicants will have to apply for the posts before August 6, 2019.

Application fee:

The application fee for unreserved category applicants is Rs 600 while for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 150.

Eligibility:

Applicant must have passed graduation from any recognised university.

Here is the direct link to check BPSC 65th Civil Services notification.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 18:49 IST