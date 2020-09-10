e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 Dates: Written exam to be held in October, check tentative dates here

BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 Dates: Written exam to be held in October, check tentative dates here

BPSC 65th Main Exam 2020 Dates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the expected dates for conducting its 65th mains (written) exam. According to an official notice released by BPSC, the 65th main exam is expected to be held on October 13,14 and 16.

Sep 10, 2020
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 65th main exam dates announced(HT)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the tentative dates for conducting its 65th mains (written) exam. According to an official notice released by BPSC, the 65th main exam is expected to be held on October 13,14 and 16.

The main exam was scheduled for August 4,5 and 7 which had to be postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. BPSC will conduct the recruitment against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.

The official notification for BPSC 65th civil services was released on July 4, 2019, on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Its preliminary exam was held on October 15 and the result was declared on March 6. A total of 6517 out of the total 2 lakh 57 thousand 247 candidates qualified the PT . These candidates are eligible to appear for BPSC mains exam.

This year, the PT cutoff for unreserved category was 97 marks while for unreserved female category the cutoff was 91. For EWS it was 92, for EWS female it was 87. The cutoff for SC was 89 while for SC female it was 79. For ST, EBC and EBC female it was 89, 92 and 86, respectively while for BC category, the cutoff was 94.

Check official notice here

