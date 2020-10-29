e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC 65th Mains 2020: Exam timing revised, check it here

BPSC 65th Mains 2020: Exam timing revised, check it here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the timetable for its 65th mains examination that is scheduled to begin from November 25. BPSC has revised the timing of examination while the dates of examination remain the same.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:42 IST
Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 65th mains timetable revised
BPSC 65th mains timetable revised(HT File)
         

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has revised the timetable for its 65th mains examination that is scheduled to begin from November 25. BPSC has revised the timing of examination while the dates of examination remain the same.

The BPSC 65th main exams will be held on November 25, 26 and 28. The exam will be held in two sittings on November 25 and on rest of the days, the exam will be held in one sitting.

General Hindi paper will be held in the first sitting on November 25 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and General Studies paper 1 will be held in the second sitting from 2 pm to 5 pm. General studies paper 2 exam will be held on November 26 and optional paper will be held on November 28 from 11am to 2 pm.

Earlier, the first sitting exam

was scheduled to begin from 10 am on November 25 and the general studies paper 2 and option paper exam was scheduled to begin from 12 pm on November 26 and 28.

Candidates are advised to check the revised timetable on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in and reach the exam centre accordingly so that they do not miss their exam.

Candidates will be able to download their BPSC 65th mains admit card one week before the commencement of exam. Candidates will have to login at bpsc.bih.nic.in to download their admit card. The commission will not send the admit cards by post. BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government.

