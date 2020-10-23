e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC 65th mains timetable released, exam to begin from November 25

BPSC 65th mains timetable released, exam to begin from November 25

BPSC 65th main exam 2020 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will begin from November. Check full schedule here.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 65th main exam schedule released, check it here
BPSC 65th main exam schedule released, check it here(HT File)
         

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday released the schedule for conducting 65th combined competitive main exam. According to the schedule, BPSC 65th main exam will be held on November 25, 26 and 28.

The exam will be held in two sittings on November 25 and on rest of the days, the exam will be held in one sitting.

General Hindi paper will be held in the first sitting on November 25 from 10 am to 1 pm and General Studies paper 1 will be held in the second sitting from 2 pm to 5 pm. General studies paper 2 exam will be held on November 26 and optional paper will be held on November 28 from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Candidates will be able to download their BPSC admit card one week before the commencement of exam. Candidates will have to login at bpsc.bih.nic.in to download their admit card. The commission will not send the admit cards by post.

Click here for BPSC 65th main schedule

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of the Bihar government.

top news
Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
PM Modi hails Nitish Kumar led-Bihar govt’s efforts in battling Covid-19 crisis
PM Modi hails Nitish Kumar led-Bihar govt’s efforts in battling Covid-19 crisis
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan attacks CM Nitish Kumar for political flip-flop
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP chief Chirag Paswan attacks CM Nitish Kumar for political flip-flop
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, says Canada house panel
China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide, says Canada house panel
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In