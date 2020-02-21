BPSC 65th Prelims result 2020 to be declared in March

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 11:21 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 65th combined competitive exam (CCE) result will be declared in the month of March, 2020. The 65th BPSC CCE was conducted on October 15, 2020. According to the officials, about 4 lakh candidates had registered for the preliminary exam.

BPSC has already released the provisional answer key for 65th Preliminary CCE conducted on October 15 . Later, a re-exam was also conducted on February 17. The answer key for the re-exam has also been released on Thursday, February 20.

It is worth mentioning that BPSC has released a tentative calendar for the year 2020-21 on its official website. According to the calendar, the 65th CCE prelims result will be declared in the first week of March. However, it is tentative. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.

Candidates who will clear the BPSC 65th prelims exam will have to appear for its main exam. The BPSC 65th main exam will be held in the month of June. Its result will be declared in the month of October.