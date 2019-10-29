e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

BPSC 65th PT Exam: Answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 15, 2019, in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at 718 exam centers spread over 35 districts. According to the officials, about 4 lakh candidates had registered for the preliminary exam.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:23 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New delhi
Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 11, 2019, till 5 pm. (Screengrab)
Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 11, 2019, till 5 pm. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key for 65th combined (Preliminary) examination.Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 15, 2019, in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at 718 exam centers spread over 35 districts. According to the officials, about 4 lakh candidates had registered for the preliminary exam.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 11, 2019, till 5 pm. Candidates have to send their objection through a speed post to the following address:

Exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawharlal Nehru Marg (Bali Road), Patna, 800001

Here’s the direct link to check the provisional answer key for BPSC 65th combined prelims examination

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key :: General Studies : Booklet Series A, B, C, D’

3.Answer key in the PDF format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the answer key and takes its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 09:12 IST

tags
top news
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
‘Will see what’s happening on ground’: EU team on way to Kashmir
India, Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns: PM Modi
India, Saudi Arabia share similar security concerns: PM Modi
After 75 hrs of rescue ops, 2-year-old stuck in Trichy borewell found dead
After 75 hrs of rescue ops, 2-year-old stuck in Trichy borewell found dead
Baghdadi buried at sea by US military: Report
Baghdadi buried at sea by US military: Report
Kerala nun writes to Vatican to make case before Pope
Kerala nun writes to Vatican to make case before Pope
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Donald Trump tweets photo of military dog wounded in Baghdadi raid
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
Team India fielding coach declares best ‘Indian fielder of this decade’
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
PM Modi reaches Saudi Arabia, strategic & trade talks top agenda
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News