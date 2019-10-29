BPSC 65th PT Exam: Answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

education

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:23 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key for 65th combined (Preliminary) examination.Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key online at, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 15, 2019, in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at 718 exam centers spread over 35 districts. According to the officials, about 4 lakh candidates had registered for the preliminary exam.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before November 11, 2019, till 5 pm. Candidates have to send their objection through a speed post to the following address:

Exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawharlal Nehru Marg (Bali Road), Patna, 800001

Here’s the direct link to check the provisional answer key for BPSC 65th combined prelims examination

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Answer Key :: General Studies : Booklet Series A, B, C, D’

3.Answer key in the PDF format will appear on the display screen

4.Download the answer key and takes its print out for future reference.

