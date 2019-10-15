BPSC 65th civil services prelims exam today, more than 4 lakh to appear

education

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:48 IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 65th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam (CCE) on Tuesday. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm at 718 exam centres spread over 35 districts.

Officials said more than four lakh candidates have registered for the preliminary exam this year.

The commission has issued instructions to be followed by the appearing candidates. “The candidates should reach the exam centre one hour before commencement of the exam. The commission will bar the candidates from taking the exam if they were found carrying mobile phones, Bluetooth,Wi-Fi, electronic pen, smart watch, whitener, eraser and blade. The commission will declare the answer-sheet invalid if they find any mark or sign on them. Carrying calculators is strictly prohibited. The candidates also have to carry ID proof with photograph like Aadhaar Card, Driving licence, PAN card or Passport for verification purpose”, the BPSC notification reads.

Meanwhile in Patna, the district administration has invoked Section-144 of the CrPC within 200-meters radius of every examination centre under Patna sub division to prevent unscrupulous elements gathering in the prohibited areas to create disturbances.

Kumari Anupam Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Patna, informed that the imposition of Section 144 would prevent assembly of more than five persons, carrying firearms and edged weapons, explosive materials in 200-meter areas of every examination centres. The officer said no public speech, no sloganeering and other things which may disrupt the smooth conduct of the board examinations would not be allowed in the examination centre in Patna sub-division. Section 144 will remain effective till completion of the examination, she said.

Patna was recently inundated in rain water after three days of continuous rains that lashed entire Bihar. Several examinees were stuck in their homes during the deluge and hence demanded postponement of the exams but the BPSC remained unmoved by their pleas. However, for the convenience of some examinees, at least six examination centres that fell in flood affected areas were changed.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:39 IST