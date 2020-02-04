BPSC Assistant Main Re- exam answer key 2018 released

education

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 09:13 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for Assistant Main re exam conducted under recruitment 08/2018. The exam was conducted on February 1.

Candidates can download the answer key online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to download separate PDF files for the answer keys of General Hindi and General Knowledge papers.

Candidates can also challenge any answer key before February 10 after which the BPSC will release a final answer key.

Candidates can send objections, if any, against any answer offline. They can submit their objections along with necessary documents/proof sealed in an envelope having their name, roll number and send it to the Secretary-cum-Exam Controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15 , Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bailey Road, Patna – 800001 (Bihar), so as to reach by 10 February till 05:00 PM. Candidates must write the advertisement number and the name of exam on the envelope.