BPSC mains result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday declared the results for 56th-59th common combined main (written) competitive examination. The examination was held between July 8 and July 30, 2016 and November 13, 2016. A list of 1933 successful candidates has been released by the commission.

Steps to check the BPSC mains result:

1) Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘Results: 56th to 59th Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination’

3) A Pdf page containing list of successful candidates, their roll number and details about exam will appear on the screen

4) Take a print out and download

The details about interview of successful candidates will be released on the BPSC website shortly. Candidates should regularly visit the website for details. Candidates will not be sent any information regarding this by post.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment examination is 736.

Note: Visit official website of BPSC regularly for latest updates.