BPSC Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 69 project manager vacancies to begin today, check details here

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 69 project manager vacancies to begin today, check details here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Project Managers.

education Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Recruitment 2020.
BPSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application for the recruitment of Project Manager in District Industry Centres under department of industries, government of Bihar on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 17, 2020.

After the application link is activated, candidates interested and eligible for Project Manager Posts can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 2, 2020. However, the candidates can pay the application fee till March 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Project Managers. Out of which, 28 vacancies are for unreserved category, 7 for EWS, 11 for SC, 1 for ST, 12 for EBC (Extremely Backward class), 8 for Backward class (BC), and 2 for women of BC. However, out of the total number of vacancies, 35% are reserved for women applicants.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, BC, and EBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. While for Bihar’s domicile women applicants and SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 150.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:  

