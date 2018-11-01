BPSC recruitment: Registration begins for 51 posts for assistant, Here’s how to apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited application for 51 posts of assistant. The registration process has started from October 31 and the last date for the same in November 20.

Aspirants can visit the official website of BPSC ie, bpsc.bih.nic.in to check the official notification for the vacancy or click here to directly go to the notification page.

Last date to deposit application fee is November 23 and the last date to submit the application form is November 30.

How to apply

Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Click on ‘Apply Online’

Fill in the registration form

Click on ‘Submit application form’ after you have filled in the details

Save the user ID and password generated after registration

Log in using the registration ID and password to proceed to payment

The link for payment will be active only after 11 am on the day after the registration is done

The link for application will be active only after 11 am on the day after the payment is done.

Save the application form for future reference.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 11:11 IST