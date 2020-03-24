BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2020: Commerce stream result declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:22 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of the commerce-stream intermediate (Class 12) board examination on its official website. Students who have appeared in the board examination (commerce stream) can check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB conducted the class 12 or intermediate examination between February 3 and 13, 2020 for which around 12 lakh students were registered.

In commerce, Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary have topped with 476 marks, which is 95.2%.

Here’s the direct link to check the BSEB commerce class 12 results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Results’ tab and click on “Class XII results”

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the class 12 commerce stream link

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the result and take its print out for future use.